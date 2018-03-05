Buffalo, New York is honoring its status as the home of the original Buffalo wing by creating a way for folks to eat more chicken wings.

The “Buffalo Wing Trail” is set to launch this Spring, which will take folks on a culinary tour of 12 restaurants with their own take on this pub grub staple.

Visit Buffalo Niagara started working on the idea for the trail by asking locals about their favorite wing joints in the city of Buffalo and Erie County.

Then, the “wing experts” did some field work, and after trials and testings, they came up with the 12 restaurants that not only have tasty wings, but interesting stories, too.

“Buffalo wings come in many flavors and tastes; you’re not going to get the same flavor of wings at all of these stops,” says Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara. “You won’t get tired of eating wings at all of these stops.”