Lee Unkrich, who is originally from Chagrin Falls, picked up an Oscar last night for Best animated feature film for ‘Coco.’
He dedicated his speech to the people that ‘Coco’ was inspired by, the people of Mexico.
“The biggest thank you of all to the people of Mexico. Coco would not exist without your endlessly beautiful culture and traditions. With Coco, we tried to take a step forward toward a world where all children can grow up seeing characters in movies that look and talk and live like they do. Marginalized people deserve to feel like they belong. Representation matters.”
