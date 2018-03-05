By Morgan
Photo by Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS/Sipa USA

Who else is itching to be back at Progressive field? Tickets for single Tribe games go on sale tomorrow morning at 10 am. Some bad news though, because of the increase of season ticket holders, the lower bowl is ALREADY sold out. But for some good news, district tickets are back this year, $15 for standing room and a drink.

We’ll see you at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario. Tickets on sale only at Indians.com

