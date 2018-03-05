Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oscars are LONG. We all know that. And so does Jimmy Kimmel, because he announced during his monologue that he would be giving away a brand new jet-ski to the person who gave the shortest congratulations speech. He got actress Helen Mirren to show off the prize like one of Barker’s Beauties. Mark Bridges won the jet-ski, with a speech of only 30 seconds. Walking out of the night with an Oscar AND a jet-ski? Not a bad day at the office.
Comments
MorganMore from Morgan