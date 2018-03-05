By Morgan
Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oscars are LONG. We all know that. And so does Jimmy Kimmel, because he announced during his monologue that he would be giving away a brand new jet-ski to the person who gave the shortest congratulations speech. He got actress Helen Mirren to show off the prize like one of Barker’s Beauties. Mark Bridges won the jet-ski, with a speech of only 30 seconds. Walking out of the night with an Oscar AND a jet-ski? Not a bad day at the office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Cash Code At :30Listen for your chance to win $1,000!
Harvest For Hunger
Register Today!

Listen Live