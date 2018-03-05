March 4, 2018; Hollywood, CA, USA; Jimmy Kimmel, Faye Dunaway, and Warren Beatty pose for photos at the conclusion of the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

The 90th annual Academy Awards are done and it was a big night for “The Shape of Water.” The film went in with 13 nominations and came out with four, including Best Picture!

Here are a few of the highlights from the ceremony:

Host Jimmy Kimmel touched on all the relevant topics of the day – Harvey Weinstein, the #MeToo and #TimesUp. He also set up the joke of the evening by offering a jet ski for the shortest acceptance speech. He later updated it with a trip to Lake Havasu.

Kobe Bryant picked up an Oscar in the Best Animated Short Film for “Dear Basketball.” He addressed the “shut up and dribble” comment in his acceptance speech.

Kimmel, in his quest to thank fans, enlisted several celebrities to take snacks to the people in a theater across the street. Gal Gadot, Lupita Nyong’o, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and others passed out hot dogs and other refreshments.

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph stole the show with their shoeless shtick and #OscarSoWhite reference. They assured the audience that while they were Black women, there were plenty more White people in the back. They were so funny that some are calling for them to host next year’s ceremony.

There were quite a few historic moments during the evening. Daniela Vega became the first openly transgender person to present. The star of the Oscar winning film, “A Fantastic Woman,” introduced a performance by Sufjan Steven. He sang “Mystery of Love,” the Oscar nominated song from the “Call Me by Your Name” soundtrack. Also, Jordan Peele picked up the Best Original Screenplay honor for “Get Out.”

The moment of the evening belonged to Frances McDormand. When she won the Best Actress award, she had all the women nominees in the room to stand up. She then proceeded to give an impassioned plea for Hollywood to tell more female stories. She said, “We all have stories to tell. Invite us into your offices and we’ll tell you all about them,” and ended her speech with the two words – inclusion rider. According to the president of The Center for Policing Equity, an inclusion rider is “a clause in an actor’s contract that requires the cast and crew be diverse in order to retain the actor.”

Finally, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway came back to present the Best Picture Oscar. This time, they got it right.

Oh, and the Jet Ski went to Mark Bridges, who won the costume design Oscar for “Phantom Thread.” His speech was 36 seconds.

Here’s a look at the major winners of 90th annual Academy Awards. For a full list, click here.