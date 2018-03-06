An Evening With

LINDSEY STIRLING

CLEVELAND, OH – JACOBS PAVILION AT NAUTICA – SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 9 AT 10 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (Mar 6, 2018) – Acclaimed Billboard Award-winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling today announced her solo 2018 summer tour across North America. Lindsey will be bringing her unique style to Cleveland on Saturday, August 4 to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 9 at 10 am at LiveNation.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

Pre-sales will begin tomorrow (Wednesday, March 7) at 10am local time. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 9 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Lindsey Stirling will also offer a limited number of VIP packages for purchase that include premium seating, a pre-show party, and exclusive merchandise. Visit LindseyStirling.com for full details. VIP Packages will go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, March 7) at 10:00 am local time.

The show will feature a full orchestra, highlighting Lindsey’s musicality and her incredible performance abilities that continue to blow fans away. The orchestrated performances will also perfectly accent the astounding venues across the U.S. and Canada that the she will be performing in, making for a magical summer evening.

Lindsey Stirling recently collaborated with Evanescence on the song, “Hi-Lo” from the latest Evanescence album, Synthesis, which features her virtuosic violin solo. Listen to the track HERE.

Media praise for Lindsey Stirling’s live show include:

“Can a violin concert be epic? Lindsey Stirling proves that, yes. Yes, it can.” – Denver Post

“Live, Stirling’s performance takes on a new level of respect as you see her stiff left arm holding

the violin while her body twists, contorts and moves around. She never misses a note or beat as

her music carries the listener on a whirlwind of instrumentals.” – Creative Loafing

“Stirling occupies a truly unique space in music and has a lot to give to her fans who continue to

welcome her into their lives with open arms.” – Daily Hive

“A genre defying artist… Stirling continues to defy your ridiculous music categories” – Huffington

Post

“the innovative violinist crafts a sonic soundscape that taps listeners’ imagination.” – Milwaukee

Journal Sentinel