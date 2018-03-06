(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)

You might’ve seen the Cedar Point tweet out “#They’reComing”. The good news is that it is almost here: Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster, STEEL VENGEANCE. Check out the pic here.

Steel Vengeance is a big deal. It’s the world’s “tallest, fastest and longest” hyper-hybrid roller coaster EVER, because it’s the only hyper-hybrid roller coaster to exist. It looks crazy. Here it is:

– The first hill is 205 feet up.

– A 90-DEGREE DROP for 200 FEET.

– Lots of HIGH SPEED and airtime (the world’s fastest airtime hill ever created on a hybrid roller coaster.)

– HILLS. Lots of hills.

– No shortage of twisting and turning.

– It’s got a move called the “twisted snake dive,” which is a half-barrel roll (hanging upside down and then turning back the same way, not making a complete roll)



Two-and-a-half minutes of insanity. Will you ride it this summer?

So… after reading this you might still be wondering: who are “they”? “They” are three outlaws who are trying to “unsaddle” the Maverick, a different roller coaster in FrontierTown. These characters basically explain Steel Vengeance’s backstory.

The Steel Vengenace World Premiere is going to showcase this one-of-a-kind, hyper-hybrid roller coaster. The word is that Cedar Point is going to start testing it out as soon as this month, or in April.

The world premiere/Cedar Park’s opening weekend is Saturday, May 5, and Sunday, May 6. You can get your tickets here.