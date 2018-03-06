By Aly Tanner
Filed Under:Aly Tanner, Cleveland Indians, Indians, Q104
Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

This year’s Indians home-opener is sold out already, but, never fear! Single game tickets went on sale this morning at 10:00am.

The tickets are available online only at Indians.com until March 19th, when they can be purchased at the Progressive Field box ticket office or Team Shop.

Get them early – there’s a bunch more season ticket holders this year. That means less single-game tickets available.

Plus, it’s the Indians. Tickets are in pretty high demand.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Cash Code At :30Listen for your chance to win $1,000!
Harvest For Hunger
LaureLive 2018

Listen Live