This year’s Indians home-opener is sold out already, but, never fear! Single game tickets went on sale this morning at 10:00am.
The tickets are available online only at Indians.com until March 19th, when they can be purchased at the Progressive Field box ticket office or Team Shop.
Get them early – there’s a bunch more season ticket holders this year. That means less single-game tickets available.
Plus, it’s the Indians. Tickets are in pretty high demand.
