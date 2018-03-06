(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Just when you were getting used to your coffee order at Starbucks, they introduce a new beverage and it all changes again.

The newest menu addition is the Hazelnut Mocha Coconutmilk Macchiato and those who’ve been lucky enough to try it say it tastes like a drinkable Nutella!

#MacchiatoMondays are here. 🎉

First up is the new mocha-drizzle dreamy Hazelnut Mocha Coconutmilk Macchiato. 😋 pic.twitter.com/eIdF0Axdj7 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 5, 2018

The Hazelnut Mocha Coconutmilk Macchiato is made with Sumatran coconut milk, espresso, hazelnut syrup, and topped with a mocha drizzle. You can get it hot or iced, perfect for the warmer weather ahead.

Starbucks is also bringing back the Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato, which they introduced in spring 2017. It’s made with bold espresso roast, almond milk, sweet cinnamon dolce syrup, and it’s finished with a drizzle of caramel and cinnamon dolce topping.