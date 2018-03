Just ask Joe Quinn, from Akron. During Saturday’s Cavs game, he tried to eat a McNugget for each time the Denver Nuggets scored.

The Nuggets ended up winning 126-117.

But Joe only made it to 115. #NeverAgain

I feel just like this picture pic.twitter.com/Bqt07i6H7G — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

"Local man dies, because the #Cavs don't play defense." — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

I got the McSweats. — Quinn (@MindOfQuinn) March 4, 2018

