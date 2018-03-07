By Morgan
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“Everyone Is Going Through Something,” is the title of Kevin Love’s new article in The Players’ Tribune, something we have all heard before, but how many of us actually take more than a second to think about. Kevin opened up about a panic attack he had during a game back in November and how he was terrified to talk about it openly, until now.

In a truly inspirational and light-shedding article on mental health, Kevin Love talks about the pressures men face in today’s society, the importance of his grandma Carol, and the positive impact therapy has had on his life. You can read the full article here.

