Everything old is new again at some point in fashion and right now, some of the biggest looks from the 1990s are back in style.

Here are some of the decade’s trends that you’ll be seeing more of again:

Slip dresses – Those slinky dresses from the ‘90s are back. The minimalist style made popular by It girls of the era Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow is easy to wear with a jean jacket by day and heels for a night out.

Relaxed denim overalls – If you were a young woman back in the ‘90s, you probably owned a pair of these denim overalls and now they want us to wear them once again.

Platform shoes – We didn’t need stilettos in the ‘90s because we stood tall in our platforms. And now they’re making a comeback in all forms: sneakers, slides, boots, sandals, and heels.

Flannel – Even if you didn’t pull off the grunge look of the ‘90s, you can embrace the flannel trend now, and it comes in more feminine silhouettes now, too.

Crop tops – Did you rock a crop top as a teenager? The belly-baring look is back, but you can balance it out with tailored trousers or high-waist jeans to avoid showing too much skin.

High-waisted jeans – Believe it or not, the light wash, relaxed fit is in again. Skinny jeans are great and all, but if your legs want a little breathing room, a cropped pair of high-waisted straight jeans is on-trend for spring.