By Robyn Collins

Awesomeness TV will broadcast #NeverAgain: A Live Concert Event to support March For Our Lives on Thursday, Mar. 8.

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, X Ambassadors, Daya, K. Flay, and Saving Forever are scheduled to perform.

The March 24 March For Our Lives is a march on Washington D.C., to demand common sense gun legislation. The initiative follows the horrific mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL on Feb. 14 that claimed the lives of 14 students and 3 teachers.

“We stand with the students of Parkland,” a statement from Awesomeness announcing the event reads. “And we stand with students and young adults across the nation who are demanding that gun violence ends now, which is why we’re coming together to support the March For Our Lives.”

The benefit concert will be available to stream on Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.