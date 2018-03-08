Filed Under:Blondie, Camila Cabello, fifth harmony, Harry Styles, International Women's Day 2018, janet jackson, Kelly Rowland, kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lady Gaga, lana del ray, Maren Morris, Miley Cyrus, pitch perfect, shania twain, U2
Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Today (March 8) is International Women’s Day, and music stars around the world are chiming in with support.

Related: Kesha Leads Powerful Group Performance at 2018 GRAMMYs

Across all genres of music, both male and female artists have taken to social media to honor the day, officially recognized by the United Nations in 1975, the International Women’s Year.

“Happy International Women’s Day to every single woman in the world,” wrote Lady Gaga. “Cheers to your strength and bravery to thrive in a male dominated society. Continue to make your voices heard! You are the definition of courage! We are the womb!!”

See some of the artists celebrating International Women’s Day 2018 below.

  

happy international women’s day. 🌕🌕🌕 most of my life is spent on the road with a heck ton of lovely men who are feminists & big champions of all the women in their life. BUT!!!!! i am incredibly grateful that, both at work and at home, i have an amazing support system of women who give me courage, inspire equal parts tenderness and power, and pour their wisdom out over my life every single day. in my 20’s - particular this last half - it has become more crucial than ever that i have an abundant amount of feminine energy and community around me. what i’m learning, that feels v important, is that the word “feminine” just doesn’t mean the same thing to me that it did in earlier years. one of my favorite lyrics is by Adrianne Lenker of @bigthiefmusic: “there’s a woman inside of me. there’s one inside of you too. and she don’t always do pretty things.” . . today (and daily) i’d like to celebrate the feminine power in all living things and appreciate that we, in our femininity, can do anything with a RADICAL tenderness and a wilderness within us that has to be witnessed to be believed. i hope that makes sense. . i chose to use this picture of Emma González bc she is an incredible example to me of how a young woman can teach those of all ages/all genders/all backgrounds how to display your vulnerability, grief, deep love, loyalty, hope, and rage at once... and use it all for the betterment of the world we live in. . . sorry for the novel, i just have a lot of feelings. #happyinternationalwomensday friends 🌹🌹🌹

A post shared by Hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) on

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Cash Code At :30Listen for your chance to win $1,000!
Harvest For Hunger
LaureLive 2018

Listen Live