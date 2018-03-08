By Aly Tanner
Filed Under:Alexa, Aly Tanner, Amazon, Echo, Q104
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On Wednesday, Amazon began investigating reports of Echo home speakers laughing without being prompted.

The Alexa voice is programmed to laugh, but only when it’s prompted to. So, who knows what’s so funny in your home.

Amazon said it’s working on the issue and will push the update to all the devices when it’s resolved.

