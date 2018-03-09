Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Nick Jonas arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

YES, your teenage crush and Camp Rock heartthrob, Nick Jonas, is headlining the University of Akron’s SpringFest, an annual student bash that’s slated for April 20th this year.

Tickets for current UA students are $30, and go on sale online starting at 9 AM Monday. Here’s where you come into the picture: students can buy up to 3 guest tickets at $40 a piece, and guests do NOT need to be enrolled.

UA students get first dibs, so this is a great time to get reconnected with that friend you lost touch with over the last few years.

If you can’t swing that, any extra tickets for faculty, staff and the general public will be announced in early April.

The Akron Beakon Journal reported UA picked the youngest of the Jonas Brothers following feedback from students who wanted someone well-known.

You can catch Nick at UA’s James A. Rhodes Arena at 7:30 PM on April 20th.