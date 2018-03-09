Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
If you’re in the market for a new pad and have an extra $8 million laying around… you’re in luck!
JT and Jessica have owned the 2,598 square foot Soho penthouse since 2010 and are ready to say “bye, bye, bye.”
The apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows and beautiful skyline views.
There’s also a 24-hour doorman, private entrance, and of course, a gym.
