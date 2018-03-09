You’ll want to check your little one’s closet immediately.

Target’s “Cat & Jack Girls’ Star Studded Jeans” are under recall because the little metal stars at the bottom are stabbing into legs, breaking off, and injuring people.

So far, six people have reported this happening to their jeans. Five reported lacerations.

RECALL ALERT: @Target has issued a massive recall on these jeans and here's how you can get a refund: https://t.co/6oxvODc4pa pic.twitter.com/uHDnF5bIzS — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 9, 2018

The jeans were sold only at Target between September and November of last year. They say “Cat & Jack” and “Super Skinny” on the inside waistband.

If these pants are in your house, you can take them to Target for a full refund.

If you need any more help, you can call Target at 800-440-0680 from 8 AM to 9 PM daily (EST), or check Target’s website and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then “clothing.” You can also check the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page.