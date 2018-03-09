Pediatric surgeon Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) and trauma surgeon Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), two long-time cast members of Grey’s Anatomy, will call the 14th season (this one) their last.

Deadline reported Grey’s decision to remove their characters was made “based strictly on the show’s creative direction.” Grey’s is the second-longest running medical drama on TV (after ER).

Both doctors have significant roles within the show: Arizona is a lesbian, and April is devoutly Christian. Both are underrepresented roles in media, both are fan favorites, and both shared their reactions of the announcement online:

Grey’s executive producer and co-showrunner Krista Vernoff said, “As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.”

April and Arizona are the only characters leaving the show this season. No word on how they’ll be written out.

HERE’S HOW WE’RE DOING:

WOAH WOAH WOAH WOAH WOAH WOAH WOAH. BOTH JESSICA CAPSHAW AND SARAH DREW EXITING AT THE END OF SEASON 14

Nope nope nope nope nope nope nope. I will not allow this #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/Q35PdKocXW — Courtney (@courtAnatomy_93) March 8, 2018