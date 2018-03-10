1. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

2. Havana – Camila Cabello

3. Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B

4. Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

5. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash

6. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

7. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

8. One Foot – Walk the Moon

9. Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line

10. New Rules – Dua Lipa

11. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

12. Wait – Maroon 5

13. Say Something – Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton

14. How Long-Charlie Puth

15. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato

16. Bad At Love-Halsey

17. No Roots-Alice Merton

18. The Middle-Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey

19. Good Old Days-Macklemore f/ Kesha

20. Wolves-Selena Gomez

