1. Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

2. Havana – Camila Cabello
3. Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
4. Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
5. Lights Down Low – Max feat. Gnash
6. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
7. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
8. One Foot – Walk the Moon
9. Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
10. New Rules – Dua Lipa
11. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
12. Wait – Maroon 5
13. Say Something – Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton
14. How Long-Charlie Puth
15. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
16. Bad At Love-Halsey
17. No Roots-Alice Merton
18. The Middle-Zedd & Maren Morris & Grey
19. Good Old Days-Macklemore f/ Kesha
20. Wolves-Selena Gomez

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.

