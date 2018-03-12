OTR II STADIUM TOUR

JAY-Z and BEYONCÉ



CLEVELAND, OH – FIRSTENERGY STADIUM – JULY 25

TICKETS ON SALE MONDAY, MARCH 19 AT 10 AM

AT LIVENATION.COM

JAY-Z AND BEYONCÉ are joining forces for the newly announced OTR II stadium tour. Kicking off Wednesday, June 6th in Cardiff, UK, the international outing will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe and 21 cities in North America. The full itinerary can be found below.

The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 19th at LiveNation.com and all usual outlets. On-sale dates and times vary (full on-sale schedule provided below).

Citi is the official credit card for the OTR II stadium tour and as such, Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for show dates in the United States, Europe and the UK. For performances going on sale on Monday, March 19th in the US and Europe, Citi cardmembers may purchase tickets beginning Wednesday March 14th at noon through Saturday, March 17th at 5pm (Citi pre-sale in Paris ends Friday, March 16th at 6pm). For concerts in the United Kingdom, Sweden and Poland, Citi cardmembers may access tickets starting Monday, March 19th at noon through Thursday, March 22nd at 5pm prior to the general on-sale on Friday, March 23rd. For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com.

Beginning Wednesday, March 14th at 9am in North America and 10am in the UK and Europe (all times local), members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for all dates. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, go to Beyonce.com. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.

In the summer of 2014, Beyoncé and JAY-Z performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their highly anticipated ON THE RUN tour. The tour closed with two international dates in Paris, France that were filmed for an HBO special that received an Emmy nomination.