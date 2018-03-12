By Morgan
Filed Under:Khloe Kardashian
(Photo by Anthony Behar) Credit from Credit Field

It’s a girl!

Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson threw a pink extravaganza of a baby shower, which blew up over social media this weekend.

Could this be the most extravagant baby shower you’ve ever seen? See for yourself!

💗

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

💕 Magical moments with the most magical women! I’ll forever be in love with YOU! 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Cash Code At :30Listen for your chance to win $1,000!
Harvest For Hunger
LaureLive 2018

Listen Live