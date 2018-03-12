Momocho Named Best Stadium Food In America

(Photo Credit: Aly Tanner / CBS Radio)

Peanuts and Cracker Jacks and hot dogs are old news.

Sure, they’re all still ballpark staples, but nowadays we have a ton of new culinary offerings to enjoy at Tribe games.

Congratulations to Momocho for landing on the top of USA Today’s 10Best list!

Our fans? The best. With your help, @momocho1 was named @USATODAY Best Stadium Food in America 🌮👏https://t.co/VuCII9oJaB — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 11, 2018

The Momocho take on classic ballpark nachos includes made-to-order tortilla chips topped with queso fundido, slow-cooked meats and a choice of salsas.

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to picked the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.