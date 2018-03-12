Momocho Named Best Stadium Food In America

(Photo Credit: Aly Tanner / CBS Radio)
Peanuts and Cracker Jacks and hot dogs are old news.
Sure, they’re all still ballpark staples, but nowadays we have a ton of new culinary offerings to enjoy at Tribe games.
Congratulations to Momocho for landing on the top of USA Today’s 10Best list!
The Momocho take on classic ballpark nachos includes made-to-order tortilla chips topped with queso fundido, slow-cooked meats and a choice of salsas.
A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to picked the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.
Comments
Aly TannerTwitter | Facebook | Email Middays Weekdays 10 am - 3 pm Aly Tanner can be heard middays from 10 am to 3 pm on Q104. She’s a 2010 graduate of...More from Aly Tanner