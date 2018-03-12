By Aly Tanner
Filed Under:10Best, Aly Tanner, Cleveland Indians, Indians, Momocho, Progressive Field, Q104, Tribe, usa today
(Photo Credit: Aly Tanner / CBS Radio)

Peanuts and Cracker Jacks and hot dogs are old news.

Sure, they’re all still ballpark staples, but nowadays we have a ton of new culinary offerings to enjoy at Tribe games.

Congratulations to Momocho for landing on the top of USA Today’s 10Best list!

The Momocho take on classic ballpark nachos includes made-to-order tortilla chips topped with queso fundido, slow-cooked meats and a choice of salsas.

Momocho Named Best Stadium Food In America

(Photo Credit: Aly Tanner / Entercom)

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to picked the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Cash Code At :30Listen for your chance to win $1,000!
Harvest For Hunger
LaureLive 2018

Listen Live