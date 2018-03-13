Jeff Kurkjian Says Goodbye To Q104"I am excited to continue my radio adventures and will always look back at Cleveland as the place that it all began."

PICTURE: Katy Perry's Major Wardrobe Malfunction At A Waterpark...WHOOPS!It's hard to believe that Katy Perry would be embarrassed about ANYTHING, much less a wardrobe malfunction...

Win a $300 Southwest Airlines Gift Card!Enter here for your chance to win a $300 Southwest Airlines Gift Card for your life adventures compliments of the CW

Two Of Your Favorites On Grey's Anatomy Are Leaving The ShowWe're pretty sad about it.

How You Can Help Out With Cleveland's 'Harvest For Hunger'You can help feed our neighbors in need by starting a food and funds drive at your company or organization this spring. Get involved by contacting your local area food bank today!

50 Ideas For Things To Do While You're Stuck Inside Avoiding The ColdStuck indoors avoiding these insanely cold temps? Don't go stir crazy - we have 50 ideas for activities to keep things fun inside.

Play The Q Cash Code At :30 For A Chance To Win $1,000!At Q104, the Q Cash Code at :30, a multi city contest, gives you the chance at $1,000 12 times each weekday from 6 AM through 6 PM!

Francia Raisa Reveals Selena Gomez's Health Scare After Kidney Transplant"A few hours after our surgery, I woke up and had a text from her that said, 'I'm really scared.'"

Taylor Swift Gets 'Delicate' for New VideoThe latest single from 'Reputation' gets a visual.

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Music at Surprise Fan MeetupShinoda met up with fans in Hollywood to share a new song from his forthcoming solo album.