Waste some time at work, here’s what’s On The InterWebZ…
Please enjoy this fantastic video of my friend Stevie. It's one of my favorite things ever pic.twitter.com/gTDaioUtOR
— Abam (@AdamBroud) March 12, 2018
Please enjoy this fantastic video of my friend Stevie. It's one of my favorite things ever pic.twitter.com/gTDaioUtOR
— Abam (@AdamBroud) March 12, 2018
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.