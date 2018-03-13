Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

A cavalcade of music’s biggest stars are set to pay tribute to the legend, Sir Elton John.

Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A GRAMMY Salute will feature performances from Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Maren Morris, Alessia Cara, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Kesha, Little Big Town, Chris Martin, SZA and Shawn Mendes when it airs April 1o on CBS.

The artists will run through the pop legend’s catalog of timeless hits across the two-hour special, which will culminate in Elton John performing a medley of his classic songs.

See the full lineup of performances below:

“The B—- Is Back” – Miley Cyrus

“Candle in the Wind” – Ed Sheeran

“Daniel” – Sam Smith

“I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” – Alessia Cara

“Your Song” – Lady Gaga

“Rocket Man” – Little Big Town

“Border Song” – Christopher Jackson & Valerie Simpson

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – SZA & Shawn Mendes

“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” – Maren Morris

“We All Fall in Love Sometimes” – Chris Martin

“My Father’s Gun” – Miranda Lambert

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” – Kesha

“Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” – John Legend

“Bennie and the Jets” – Elton John

“Philadelphia Freedom” – Elton John

“I’m Still Standing” – Elton John and Ensemble