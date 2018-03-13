(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Now folks in the UK can raise a glass to toast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding with a beer created especially for the royal couple.

The Windsor & Eton Brewery, which is located just five minutes from where they’ll say “I do,” is making their own beer for the special occasion, called the Windsor Knot.

Meghan and Harry’s beer includes both British and American hops, along with champagne yeast.

The English hops it’s made with is called Invicta, “in recognition of Prince Harry’s role in creating the Invictus Games,” and Willie Calvert, co-owner of the Windsor & Eton Brewery says the beer “gives a nice story about Harry and Meghan’s backgrounds.”

The Windsor Knot beer will be available starting March 28 at Windsor Farms and it’ll be in pubs closer to the royal wedding (which is May 19th).