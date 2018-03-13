Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Roseanne Barr and John Goodman present during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK

Of *course* the laugh is back. Everything else is, too — the working-class, Midwestern family you know and love (but older this time!) all around the Conner dinner table with that cheery theme song.

Get hyped, because the 10th season kicks off at 8 p.m. on March 27th on ABC.

‘Roseanne’ has always addressed social issues, and looking ahead, this season will be no different. Along with themes in aging, opioid addiction, and healthcare, Roseanne will be a supporter of President Donald Trump (she is in real life, too.) The real-life Roseanne says it was the working class who elected Trump, and that it was “very real and something that needed to be discussed” on the show.

But character qualities and situations like that go to show that the reboot won’t back down from hot-button issues impacting working-class families, and the rest of the United States.

No matter what happens, we’re eager to see where the reboot will take us! What an awesome show. Will you be watching?