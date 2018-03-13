Roseanne, TV, Reboot
The show's not backing down from real world issues, either.
Filed Under:Entertainment, Roseanne, tv
Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Roseanne Barr and John Goodman present during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK

Of *course* the laugh is back. Everything else is, too — the working-class, Midwestern family you know and love (but older this time!) all around the Conner dinner table with that cheery theme song.

Get hyped, because the 10th season kicks off at 8 p.m. on March 27th on ABC.

‘Roseanne’ has always addressed social issues, and looking ahead, this season will be no different. Along with themes in aging, opioid addiction, and healthcare, Roseanne will be a supporter of President Donald Trump (she is in real life, too.) The real-life Roseanne says it was the working class who elected Trump, and that it was “very real and something that needed to be discussed” on the show.

But character qualities and situations like that go to show that the reboot won’t back down from hot-button issues impacting working-class families, and the rest of the United States.

No matter what happens, we’re eager to see where the reboot will take us! What an awesome show. Will you be watching?

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Cash Code At :30Listen for your chance to win $1,000!
Harvest For Hunger
LaureLive 2018

Listen Live