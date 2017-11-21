Blood Drive at Market Square at Crocker Park

LIFE’S A GIFT. GIVE MORE OF IT. DONATE BLOOD.

WHEN: Wednesday, Dec. 27

TIME: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Market Square at Crocker Park

239 Market St., Westlake, OH 44145

#GiveMoreLife and schedule your blood donation today.

This holiday season, think outside the gift box. Give a gift that can’t be bought in a store— the gift of life. Mark your calendar to donate blood at the Holiday Blood Drive!

All presenting donors will receive breakfast or lunch, a donor gift, raffle drawings, and a free train ride and snow globe photo at Crocker Park!

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Visit redcrossblood.org or use the Blood Donor App and enter sponsor code: Marketsquare to schedule your appointment today.

RSVP on Facebook here.