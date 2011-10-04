Latest Photos
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesSuper Bowl XXXVIII: Panthers v PatriotsHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Kid Rock performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) The Patriots won 32-29 to claim their second Super Bowl in three years. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesSuper Bowl XXXVIII: Halftime ShowHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Sean "P. Diddy" Combs (L) and Nelly (R) perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesSuper Bowl XXXVIII: Halftime ShowHOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: Singers Janet Jackson and surprise guest Justin Timberlake perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas. At the end of the performance, Timberlake tore away a piece of Jackson's outfit. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesSuper Bowl XXXIX Halftime ShowJACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 06: Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesSuper Bowl XXXIX Halftime ShowJACKSONVILLE, FL - FEBRUARY 6: Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesSuper Bowl XL - Halftime ShowKeith Richards of the Rolling Stones performs at halftime during Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on February 5, 2006. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesSuper Bowl XL - Halftime ShowMick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs at halftime during Super Bowl XL between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on February 5, 2006. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesSuper Bowl XLI - Indianapolis Colts vs Chicago Bears - Halftime ShowPrince performs at half time during Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears at Dolphins Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 4, 2007. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesUS musician Prince performs during half-Miami, UNITED STATES: US musician Prince performs during half-time 04 February 2007 at Super Bowl XLI at Dolphin Stadium in Miami between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts. AFP PHOTO/Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesBridgestone Super Bowl XLII Halftime ShowGLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers perform at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLII between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesBridgestone Super Bowl XLII Halftime ShowGLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers wave to the crowed after performing at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLII between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots on February 3, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesBridgestone Super Bowl XLIII Halftime ShowTAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Musician Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesBridgestone Super Bowl XLIII Halftime ShowTAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Musician Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesSuper Bowl XLIV Halftime ShowMIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 07: The Who perform at halftime of Super Bowl XLIV between the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints on February 7, 2010 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Scott Boehm/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesRoger Daltrey (L) and Pete Townshend ofRoger Daltrey (L) and Pete Townshend of the British rock band 'The Who' perform during the halftime show for the NFL's Super Bowl XLIV football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Florida February 7, 2010. AFP PHOTO TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesBridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime ShowARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: Slash performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show at Dallas Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesBridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime ShowARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: Usher performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show at Dallas Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesBridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime ShowARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) apl.de.ap, Fergie, will.i.am and Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show at Cowboys Stadium on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesMTV Super Bowl 2001NSYNC backstage before a press conference at the Tampa Convention Center to announce plans for the Superbowl Halftime show which for the first time is being produced by MTV. 1/25/01 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesSuper Bowl XXVII: Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo BillsPASADENA, CA - JANUARY 31: Michael Jackson performs during the Halftime show as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVII at Rose Bowl on January 31, 1993 in Pasadena, California. The Cowboys won 52-17. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesBridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime ShowINDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Madonna performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesBridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime ShowINDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Madonna performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesBridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime ShowINDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Nicki Minaj performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesBridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime ShowINDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: LMFAO member Redfoo performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesBridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime ShowINDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 05: Singers LMFAO perform during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime ShowNEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime ShowNEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Singer Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime ShowNEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime ShowNEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Singer Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime ShowNEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Singer Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime ShowEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime ShowEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars performs with Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime ShowEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime ShowEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - FEBRUARY 02: Bruno Mars performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVIII Halftime Show at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime Performances462640770_8during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime ShowGLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime Performances462641654_8during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime Performances462641728_8Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime Performances462646550_8GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime ShowGLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Recording artist Katy Perry performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesGettyImages-508985964_master
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
- NFL’s “Big Game” Halftime PerformancesPepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
