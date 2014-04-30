The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake Mugsy Bogues and Justin Timberlake enjoy a lighter moment during the Celebrity Game ATLANTA - FEBRUARY 7: Mugsy Bogues and Justin Timberlake enjoy a lighter moment during the Celebrity Game at NBA Jam Session during the 2003 NBA All Star Weekend at the Georgia World Congress Center on February 7. 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Shamus/ NBAE/ Getty Images)