- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake27th AnnualPeople's Choice Awards383969 04: Pop band N'sYNC arrives at the 27th Annual People's Choice Awards on January 7, 2001 in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeN'sYNC Announce Challenge for the Children II Charity Basketball Game374743 04: N'sYNC band member Justin Timberlake and singer Pink take part in a press conference July 28, 2000 at New York City's Planet Hollywood to announce the band's second annual Challenge for Children II charity basketball game. (Photo by Liaison)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeCelebrities Attend Premiere of "Coyote Ugly"374795 15: Singer Joey Fatone, Jr., singer Lance Bass and singer Justin Timberlake of the pop group N'sync pose for photographers July 31, 2000 at the premiere of Coyote Ugly at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Liaison)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeBritney Spears and Justin Timberlake At Newsroom383913 03: Pop singer Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake of ''N SYNC leave the Newsroom restaurant after having lunch together January 4, 2001 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Online USA)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake''N Synch in Concert372094 10: Justin Timberlake of the pop music group ''N Sync performs in concert during the group's 2000 world tour in July. (Photo by Liaison)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeN''sync Internet AccessJustin Timberlake (Photo by Jason Kirk/Newsmakers)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeTeen Sensation N''Sync Performs For The Today Show374616 04: N''Sync band members Joey Fatone, left, Justin Timberlake, center, and Chris Kirkpatrick sing during a Today Show concert in Rockefeller Center July 28, 2000 in New York. The band performed three songs before an estimated 15,000 fans, many of whom had camped out overnight. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Newsmakers)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlaken102899_n_sync10/28/99 Las Vegas, NV. N''Sync at The WB Radio Music Awards, held at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. From l-r: Lance, Justin, Joey, JC and Chris. Photo by Brenda Chase Online USA, Inc.
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeJustin Timberlake in Las Vegas392517 01: Justin Timberlake of N''Sync takes aim at a 3-pointer during the pop band''s "Challenge for the Children III" charity event at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas July 28, 2001. (Photo by Scott Harrison/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake2000 Billboard Music AwardsFrom left, N'Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez are joined by host Kathy Griffin, center, while they present an award at the 2000 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV, Tuesday, Dec.5, 2000. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeMy VH1 Music AwardsJustin Timberlake of 'NSync and Britney Spears hold hands as they arrive at the My VH1 Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Thursday, Nov. 30, 2000. (Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake43rd Annual Grammy Awards - ArrivalsFrom left, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake arrive at The 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at The Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA., Feb. 21, 2001. (photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake43rd Annual Grammy Awards - Show'N Sync's Justin Timberlake at The 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at The Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA., Feb. 21, 2001. (photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake2001 Billboard Music Awards'N SYNC arrives at the 2001 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas NV., Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2001. (photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake2001 Fox Billboard Music Awards - ArrivalsN' SYNC's Justin Timberlake signs an autograph before the 2001 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas NV., Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2001. (photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake2001 Billboard Music Awards - ShowNelly and Justin Timberlake of 'N SYNC at the 2001 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas NV., Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2001. (photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake2001 Fox Billboard Music Awards - ShowJustin Timberlake of 'NSYNC performs at the 2001 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV, 12/4/01. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeNSYNC Live IMAX PremiereL. to R. Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone Jr., Exec Producer Brent Bolthouse, Lance Bass, 'JC' Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick at the world premiere of '*NSYNC-Bigger Than Live, The Concert Movie' at the California Science Center IMAX Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. 3/30/01. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeA Family Celebration 2001Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at 'A Family Celebration 2001' at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Beverly Hills, Ca. 4/1/01. Los Angeles. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake42nd Annual Grammy Awards - PressroomJames Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Jr., Joshua Scott Chasez, Christopher Alan Kirkpatrick and Justin Timberlake of 'N Sync at the 2000 Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on Febuary 23, 2000 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeZ100 Jingle BallJustin Timberlake of N'SYNC appeared as guest host during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 14, 2000. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeMTV Super Bowl 2001Justin Timberlake of NSYNC during a press conference at the Tampa Convention Center to announce plans for the Superbowl Halftime show which for the first time is being produced by MTV. 1/25/01 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeMTV Super Bowl Halftime(l to r) Justin Timberlake, Steven Tyler, Britney Spears, and Nelly on stage during MTV's Superbowl halftime show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.. 1/28/01 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake2001 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMichael Jackson onstage performing with Justin Timberlake at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City on September 6, 2001. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake2001 MTV Video Music Awards - RehearsalJustin Timberlake of NSYNC rehearsing for the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City on September 6, 2001. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeJustin Timberlake At Wango Tango ConcertSinger Justin Timberlake, lead singer for N'Sync, attends the Wango Tango Concert on May 13, 2000, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brenda Chase/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake(L to R) J.C. Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey FatLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: (L to R) J.C. Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass of the group 'N Sync, pose with their award for Internet Artist of the Year at the 28th Annual American Music Awards 08 January 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. AFP PHOTO/Lucy NICHOLSON (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakePop Group NSYNC arrives at the 43rd Annual GrammyLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: Pop Group NSYNC arrives at the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 21 February 2001. NSYNC is nominated in the Record of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group categories for their single "Bye Bye Bye". AFP PHOTO Lucy NICHOLSON/mn (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake2000 Teen Choice Awards375090 24: The group N'sync, from left, Joshua Chasez, Justin Timberlake, and Chris Kirkpatrick, winners of "Choice Pop Group - Music" attend, August 6, 2000, at the "2000 Teen Choice Awards" in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake2000 Teen Choice Awards375090 25: The group N'sync, from left, Joshua Chasez, Justin Timberlake, and Chris Kirkpatrick, winners of "Choice Pop Group - Music" pose with Ananda Lewis, August 6, 2000, at the "2000 Teen Choice Awards" in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake29th Annual American Music Awards399369 110: Justin Timberlake of ''NSYNC attends the 29th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium January 9, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake44th Annual Grammy Awards401611 139: ''NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake attends the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeNSYNC Basketball ChallengeORLANDO, FL - JULY 26: Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez of *NSYNC answer questions during a press conference for their Challenge for the Children IV at Universal Studio's Royal Pacific Resort on July 26, 2002 in Orlando, Florida. The band is hosting the event, which runs through July 28, 2002 as a benefit for youth. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeTimberlake attends gameLOS ANGELES - JUNE 5: Singer Justin Timberlake attends Game one of the 2002 NBA Finals between the New Jersey Nets and the the Los Angeles Lakers on June 5, 2002 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers won 99-94. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2002 NBAE (Photo by Scott Quintard/NBAE/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeJustin Timberlake Appears On The Today ShowNEW YORK - NOVEMBER 8: Singer Justin Timberlake performs on the set of the NBC Today Show in Rockefeller Center November 8, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeMugsy Bogues and Justin Timberlake enjoy a lighter moment during the Celebrity GameATLANTA - FEBRUARY 7: Mugsy Bogues and Justin Timberlake enjoy a lighter moment during the Celebrity Game at NBA Jam Session during the 2003 NBA All Star Weekend at the Georgia World Congress Center on February 7. 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Shamus/ NBAE/ Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeJustin TimberlakeATLANTA - FEBRUARY 8: Justin Timberlake performs during the Read to Achieve Celebration on February 8, 2003 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia during the 2003 NBA All-Star Weekend. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jeff Reinking/NBAE/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeBrit Awards Ceremony In LondonLONDON - FEBRUARY 20: Singer Justin Timberlake arrives at the Brit Awards ceremony February 20, 2003 at Earls Court in London. (Photo by John Li/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake17th Annual Soul Train Music AwardsPASADENA, CA - MARCH 1: Singer Justin Timberlake performs during the 17th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 1, 2003 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeJustin Timberlake Performs At The Point Theatre In DublinDUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 22: Singer Justin Timberlake performs at The Point Theatre May 22, 2003 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake44th Annual Grammy Awards - Show Part IIN'Sync performing at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. 2/27/2002 (photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake2002 MTV Video Music Awards - RehearsalsJustin Timberlake rehearsing for the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 29, 2002. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake2002 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowJustin Timberlake of NSYNC performing without his group at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 29, 2002. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake2002 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowJustin Timberlake of NSYNC performing without his group at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, August 29, 2002. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake2002 Z100 Jingle Ball - ShowJustin Timberlake performs on the 2002 Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square garden in New York City, December 12, 2002. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.
- The Evolution Of Justin Timberlake45th Annual Grammy Awards Nominations Press ConferenceJustin Timberlake at a press conference held to announce nominations for the 45th Annual Grammy Awards in New York, January 7, 2003. The Grammy Awards will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 23. Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect.
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeNickelodeon's 16th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - ArrivalsSANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 12: Justin Timberlake attends at Nickelodeon's 16th Annual Kid's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar, April 12, 2003 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeCrossroads PremiereBritney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake arrive at the premiere of her movie "Crossroads" at the Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Ca., Feb. 11, 2002. (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeTeen Choice Awards 2002 - ShowJustin Timberlake at the Teen Choice Awards 2002 held at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Ca., August 4, 2002. (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Fox)
- The Evolution Of Justin TimberlakeThe Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Justin TimberlakeJustin Timberlake at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Burbank, Ca. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.
