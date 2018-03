Coldplay’s Chris Martin Through The Years Apple Launches Upgraded iPod SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 01: Musician Chris Martin of the band Coldplay performs during an interlude at an Apple Special Event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts September 1, 2010 in San Francisco, California. Apple CEO Steve Jobs announced upgraded versions of the entire iPod line, including an iPod Touch that includes a camera. He also showed the new iTunes version 10 and the release of the second generation of Apple TV. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)