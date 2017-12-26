All Access 2017 Concerts

  • All Access 2017 ConcertsParamore: Tour Two at Akron Civic Theatre - October 15, 2017(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsColdplay at Quicken Loans Arena - August 19, 2017(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsFall Out Boy at Quicken Loans Arena - October 20, 2017Photo Credit: Ryan Cochran/CBS Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsMaroon 5 at Quicken Loans Arena - February 22, 2017(photo credit CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsJohn Mayer at Blossom Music Center - Augsut 30, 2017(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsBlue October at LaureLive 2017Photo Credit: JR Eaton/CBS Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsEd Sheeran
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsLady Gaga at Quicken Loans Arena - August 23, 2017Lady Gaga performs at the Q (photo credit Skippy the PD/CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsJanet Jackson at Quicken Loans Arena - December 3, 2017Photo Credit: Entercom Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsMatchbox Twenty at Blossom Music Center - September 20, 2017(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsMichael Franti performs at LaureLive 2017photo credit Sam Severo CBS Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsKesha at Lakewood Civic Auditorium - October 13, 2017(photo credit Matt Hribar - CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsThe Strumbellas perform at LaureLive 2017photo credit Sam Severo CBS Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsDawes performs at LaureLive 2017Photo Credit: JR Eaton/CBS Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsQ104 at Halsey at the Wolstein Center - November 22, 2017(photo credit Entercom Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsJay-Z 4:44 Tour at Quicken Loans Arena - November 19, 2017(photo credit Ben Fontana/Q104 Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsGreen Day at Blossom Music Center - August 21, 2017Photo Credit: Ryan Cochran/CBS Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsGavin DeGraw at the Ohio Theater - August 16, 2017(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsBruno Mars at Quicken Loans Arena - August 15, 2017Photo Credit: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsNickelback & Daughtry at Blossom - August 14, 2017Photo Credit: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsIMG_5658Shawn Mendes at Quicken Loans Arena - August 2, 2017 (photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsIMG_2958Charlie Puth at the Q in Cleveland - August 2, 2017
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsQueen + Adam Lambert in ClevelandPhotos: Samantha Severo, CBS Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsLuke Bryan at Progressive Field - July 15, 2017(photo credit CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsBilly Joel at Progressive Field - July 14, 2017(photo credit CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsU2 at FirstEnergy Stadium - July 1, 2017Photo Credit: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsOcean Park Standoff at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - July 8, 2017Ocean Park Standoff at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - July 8, 2017
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsNKOTB at Quicken Loans Arena - June 30, 2017Photo Credit: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsTrain at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica - June 28, 2017Photo Credit: CBS Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsO.A.R. at Blossom - June 24, 2017(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsNatasha Bedingfield at Blossom Music Center - June 24, 2017(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsDave Matthews and Tim Reynolds at Blossom Music Center - June 14, 2017(photo credit CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsThe Revivalists at LaureLive 2017Photo Credit: JR Eaton/CBS Radio Cleveland
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsKate Voegele performs in concert at LaureLive 2017 - June 10(photo credit Sam Severo/CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsFoster The People at the Cleveland Agora Theater - June 3, 2017(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsThe Band Perry Q104 All Access Soundcheck at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park - May 6, 2017(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsThe Chainsmokers at The Wolstein Center - April 25, 2017(photo credit CBS Radio Cleveland)
  • All Access 2017 ConcertsThe Lumineers at The Wolstein Center - March 11, 2017(photo credit Ben Fontana/CBS Radio Cleveland)
