  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Seth Meyers hosts during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Saoirse Ronan poses with her award in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; From left, Timothee Chalamet, Laurie Metcalf, Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan pose with her award in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Dwayne Johnson (left) and Gal Gadot present during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Nicole Kidman accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Big Little Lies during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban present during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Emma Stone arrives in the International Ballroom for the start of the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Grillot-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Elisabeth Moss in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Sterling K. Brown poses in the photo room with his award at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Tommy Wiseau (left) stands with James Franco of The Disaster Artist as he accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. Dave Franco stands at right during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Sam Rockwell poses with his award in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Lee Unkrich, Director and Producer of Coco, accepts the award for Best Motion Picture Animated during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Kirk Douglas presents during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Martin McDonagh of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, accepts the award for Best Screenplay Motion Picture during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Ewan McGregor of Fargo accepts the award for Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Aziz Ansari accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series  Comedy during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Allison Janney poses with her award in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Oprah Winfrey accepts the Cecil B. Demille Award during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Diane Kruger and Fatih Akin pose in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Emilia Clarke, left, and Kit Harington pose in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Reese Witherspoon, Writer for Big Little Lies, HBO, accepts the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; From left, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub pose in the press room with their awards at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Amy Sherman-Palladino, left, and Daniel Palladino pose with their awards in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Oprah Winfrey poses with her award in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Greta Gerwig, Director of Lady Bird, accepts the award for Best Motion Picture  Comedy or Musical during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Gary Oldman of The Darkest Hour accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture  Drama during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Frances McDormand of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture  Drama during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Chris Hemsworth, left and Jessica Chastain pose in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley pose with their awards in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Barbara Streisand presents during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Graham Broadbent, Producer of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri accepts the award for Best Motion Picture  Drama during the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC Handout via USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Nicole Kidman poses with her award in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Gary Oldman poses with his award in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Guillermo Del Toro pose with his award in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; The cast of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" pose with their awards in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Leslie Bibb, left and Sam Rockwell pose with his award in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 2018 Golden Globe AwardsEntertainment: 75th Golden Globe AwardsJan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; James Franco, left and Dave Franco pose in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
Listen Live