Coolest New Inventions From CES 2018 In Las Vegas News: Consumer Electronics Show Jan 8, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Drone pilot Travis Ames demonstrates an aircraft during the annual during the Drone Rodeo held annually the day before the start of the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas. Drone Shark is showing off their first drone, which will be sold in a complete kit for $249. The Drone Rodeo brings together manufacturers, pilots, media and drone enthusiasts where they can get a close up look at new drones and technology. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY