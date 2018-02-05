Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018

  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; The New England Patriots stands as recording artist Pink sings the National Anthem before Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; The New England Patriots kick off to the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; General view of the opening kickoff in Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist Leslie Odom Jr. signs America the Beautiful prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots players led by quarterback Tom Brady (12) take the field before Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepare to throw the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) makes a touchdown catch against New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe (25) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) reacts after missing a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) is looked at by medical staff after being tackled by Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (no pictured) during the second half in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) walks to the locker room after an apparent injury against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) misses a pass during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) reacts to a second quarter touchdown against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) celebrates after a touchdown run by running back LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) during the second quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; The Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders perform during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) cannot hold onto the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) and the play would result in an interception by New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (not pictured) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) makes a catch against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills (31) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (36) is tackled by New England Patriots outside linebacker James Harrison (92) in the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artists Young Dolph (left) and Gucci Mane (right) pose for a photo during Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) carries the ball past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson (21) and Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) to score a touchdown in the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirt Dozier-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) attempts to hurdle Philadelphia Eagles free safety Rodney McLeod (23) in the first half in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (36) reacts after a run against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long (56) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) celebrates with wide receiver Torrey Smith (82) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) runs the ball past Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Corey Graham (24) in the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns works as a photographer in the first half in Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) celebrates with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson after catching a pass for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) makes a catch for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs off the field after the end of the first half in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) stiff arms New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (30) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) catches a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (17) in the first half in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) in the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30)scores a touchdown while New England Patriots linebacker Marquis Flowers (59) defends during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) throws the ball past New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots in the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates with Patriots fullback James Develin (46) after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirt Dozier-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Johnson Bademosi (29) in the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England PatriotsFeb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor (13) gets away from New England Patriots cornerback Johnson Bademosi (29) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018
