  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; The Olympic flag is paraded during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; South Korea president Moon Jae-in speaks during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Festivities for the wish fire begin after the cauldron is lit in the opening ceremony during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Festivities for the wish fire begin after the cauldron is lit in the opening ceremony during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Fireworks explode during the Flame of Passion segment of the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Fireworks light up the sky at the conclusion of the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; The Republic of Moldova arrives for the parade of athletes in the opening ceremony during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Performers dance during the "Wish Fire" portion of the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; The Olympic flame in the cauldron during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; the final torch bearers climb steps to the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Fireworks are lit in the stadium with the Olympic flame in the cauldron during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Fireworks go off during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; A Kim Jon-un impersonator and a Donald Trump impersonator, enjoy each other's company after the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; The Olympics flag is raised during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; The Olympics flames is brought into the stadium during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; A dancer performs during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; A dancer performs during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; An overall view of the stadium during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Martial arts performers entertain the crowd before the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; View of the packets given to spectators to keep warm for opening ceremony during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Fireworks during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Entertainers perform during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Hae-jee Park portrays Ung-nyeo in the land of peace segment in the opening ceremony during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Dancers perform during "The Land of Peace" segment of the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Drummers perform in the opening ceremony during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Overall view of drummers performing in the opening ceremony during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; View of the American flag as team USA arrives during the parade of athletes in the opening ceremony during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Erin Hamlin leads the delegation from the United States during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Erin Hamlin leads the delegation from the United States during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Olympic athletes from Russia march into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Olympic athletes from Russia march into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; An overall view of the stadium as the United States is introduced during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Pita Taufatofua leads the delegation from Tonga during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Pita Taufatofua of Tonga arrives in the parade of athletes in the opening ceremony during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Athletes from North and South Korea march into the stadium together during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Athletes from a combined North Korea and South Korea march into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Olympians from the United States of American, look on during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Erin Hamlin leads the delegations from the United States during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Performers put on a show during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; The delegation from the United States during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Olympic Athletes from Russia enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; View of the all for the future segment in the opening ceremony during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir leads the delegation from Canada during the Opening Ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Overall view as Su-mi Hwang performs the Olympic anthem in the opening ceremony during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Hwang Su-mi performs the Olympic anthem during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; A torchbearer enters the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports
  • Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Opening CeremonyFeb 9, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; The Olympic flame is lit in the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  •  Next Gallery Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018
Categories: Features

More Latest Photos

Opening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOpening Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games
Super Bowl LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Feb. 4, 2018
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show: Justin Timberlake – Feb. 4, 2018Epic performance by Justin Timberlake! Had us dancing all night long!
SNEAK-PEEK: Garden Showcase at The Great Big Home + Garden ShowExplore the 12 Music! themed gardens created by some of Northeast Ohio’s top landscapers, who've gathered inspiration from hits like "Marry Me" and "Red Red Wine."
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Press ConferenceJustin Timberlake answers questions during a press conference for the Super Bowl LII halftime show at Hilton Minneapolis
60th Annual Grammy Awards - January 28, 201860th Annual Grammy Awards - January 28, 2018

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Register And Save
Shop 216
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live