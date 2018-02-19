Portugal. The Man at Cleveland Public Hall Auditorium - February 18, 2018Portugal. The Man at Cleveland Public Hall Auditorium - February 18, 2018

Twin Peaks at Cleveland Public Hall Auditorium - February 18, 2018Twin Peaks at Cleveland Public Hall Auditorium - February 18, 2018

'Game Night' Advance Screening with Jeremiah & Jeff at Cinemark Strongsville'Game Night' Advance Screening with Jeremiah & Jeff at Cinemark Strongsville at South Park Mall - February 15, 2018

Jeremiah At The 2018 Harvest For Hunger KickoffJeremiah helped commence the 2018 Harvest For Hunger campaign during a Celebrity Supermarket Challenge at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Jeremiah & Jeff Show Valentine's Day CardsCheck out these hot Jeremiah & Jeff Show Valentine's Day cards -- inspired by today's hits!

2018 Cupid's Undie Run ClevelandCheck out the photos from the Cupid's Undie Run in Cleveland at the House of Blues on February 10, 2018.