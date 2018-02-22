Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic Games Olympics: Ice Hockey-Men Team Quarterfinal - USA-CZE Feb 21, 2018; Gangneung, South Korea; View of the puck flying through the air behind United States goaltender Ryan Zapolski (30) in the second period against Czech Republic of the men's ice hockey quarterfinals during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Mandatory Credit: David E. Klutho-USA TODAY Sports