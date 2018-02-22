  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Freestyle Skiing-Mens Halfpipe FinalFeb 22, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Mike Riddle (CAN) competes in the mens halfpipe final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Phoenix Snow Park. Mandatory Credit: Guy Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Alpine Skiing-Womens Alpine CombinedFeb 22, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) competes in the women's alpine combined slalom event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Alpine Skiing-Womens Alpine CombinedFeb 22, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Mikaela Shiffrin's (USA) reflection is seen in the goggles of Lindsey Vonn (USA) after the the women's alpine combined slalom event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Alpine Skiing-Womens Alpine CombinedFeb 22, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Lindsey Vonn (USA) clips her ski which causes her to miss the next gate and fail to complete the women's alpine combined slalom event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Ice Hockey-Women Team Final - USA-CANFeb 22, 2018; Gangneung, South Korea; United States goaltender Madeline Rooney (35) celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada in the women's ice hockey gold medal match during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Ice Hockey-Women Team Final - USA-CANFeb 22, 2018; Gangneung, South Korea; United States forward Gigi Marvin (19) celebrates celebrates after defeating Canada in the women's ice hockey gold medal match during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Ice Hockey-Women Team Final - USA-CANFeb 21, 2018; Gangneung, South Korea; United States forward Gigi Marvin (19) reacts to scoring a goal against Canada goaltender Shannon Szabados (1) during a shootout in the women's ice hockey gold medal match during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Ice Hockey-Women Team Final - USA-CANFeb 22, 2018; Gangneung, South Korea; United States forward Jocelyne Lamoureux (17) scores past Canada goaltender Shannon Szabados (1) during the shootout in the women's ice hockey gold medal match during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Nordic CombinedFeb 22, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Mario Seidl (AUT) jumps in the nordic combined mens team large hill and 4x5km ski jumping trial round during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Short TrackFeb 22, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Hyojun Lim (KOR) crashes next to Shaoang Liu (HUN) and Dylan Hoogerwerf (NED) in the men's short track speedskating 500m quarterfinals during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Ice Arena. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Snowboard-Womens Big AirFeb 21, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Yuka Fujimori (JPN) crashes in the women's snowboarding big air final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Alpensia Jumping Centre. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Biathlon-Womens 4x6km RelayFeb 22, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Marie Dorin Habert (FRA) competes in the women's 4x6km relay biathlon during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Biathlon Centre. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Alpine Skiing-Womens DownhillFeb 20, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Sofia Goggia (ITA) celebrates winning the gold medal in the alpine skiing downhill event in the women's downhill alpine skiing race during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Ice Hockey-Men Team Quarterfinal - USA-CZEFeb 21, 2018; Gangneung, South Korea; View of the puck flying through the air behind United States goaltender Ryan Zapolski (30) in the second period against Czech Republic of the men's ice hockey quarterfinals during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre. Mandatory Credit: David E. Klutho-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Freestyle SkiingFeb 21, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Terence Tchiknavorian (FRA) crashes in the men's ski cross 1/8 final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Phoenix Snow Park. Mandatory Credit: Guy Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Freestyle SkiingFebruary 21, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Kevin Drury (CAN) in the men's ski cross quarterfinal during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Phoenix Snow Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Ice Hockey-Women Team Bronze medal match - FIN-OARFeb 21, 2018; Gangneung, South Korea; Finland celebrates winning bronze against Olympic Athletes from Russia in the women's ice hockey bronze medal match during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Kwandong Hockey Centre. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Cross Country SkiingFeb 21, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Jessica Diggins (USA) and Kikkan Randall (USA) celebrate winning the gold medal in the ladies' cross-country skiing team sprint freestyle final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesOlympics: Cross Country SkiingFeb 21, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Erik Bjornsen (USA) and Dietmar Noeckler (ITA) compete in the cross-country skiing team sprint freestyle final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kryger-USA TODAY Sports
