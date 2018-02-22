  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - Sam Smith performs on stage during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - Elton John presents Ed Sheeran with the award for Best International Act during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - Ed Sheeran accepts the award for Global Success during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - Zayn Malik and Rita Ora perform on stage during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Press Room - London2/21/2018 - Dua Lipa with her awards for Best British Female Solo Artist and Breakthrough Act in the press room during the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Liam Payne and Rita Ora perform on stage at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Stormzy performs on stage at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Press Room - London2/21/2018 - Dua Lipa with her awards for Best British Female Solo Artist and Breakthrough Act and Stormzy with his British Album of the Year and British Male Solo Artist awards in the press room during the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kendrick Lamar performs on stage at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Kendrick Lamar performs on stage at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Sam Smith performs on stage at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018BRIT Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - Justin Timberlake performs on stage during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 21, 2018. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Brits. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018BRIT Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - Justin Timberlake performs on stage during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 21, 2018. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Brits. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018BRIT Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - Kylie Minogue and Milly Bobbie Brown during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 21, 2018. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Brits. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018BRIT Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - Justin Timberlake performs on stage during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 21, 2018. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Brits. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - Dua Lipa performs on stage during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 21, 2018. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Brits. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - Damian Lewis and Anna Friel during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 21, 2018. See PA Story SHOWBIZ Brits. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Sam Smith attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Jessie Ware attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Dua Lipa attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Holly Willoughby attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Camila Cabello attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Rita Ora attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Ellie Goulding attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Hailey Rhode Baldwin attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Myleene Klass attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Holly Willoughby attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Azuka Ononye and Alesha Dixon attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Joel Dommett and Scarlett Moffatt attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Rita Ora attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Cheryl and Liam Payne attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/21/2018 - Jesy Nelson and Harry James attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/22/2018 - Louisa Johnson attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Ed Sheeran engagement2/22/2018 - File photo dated 21/02/18 of Ed Sheeran at the 2018 BRIT Awards show, as the singer-songwriter has denied that he has tied the knot after wearing a ring at the music awards ceremony. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The Foo Fighters performing on stage at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - EDITORIAL USE ONLY. The Foo Fighters accepting Best International Group award on stage at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Dua Lipa performs on stage at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/21/2018 - Jamaal Shurland, Ashley Fongo, Myles Stephenso and Mustafa Rahimtulla of Rak-Su attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Press Room - London2/21/2018 - Foo Fighters with their award for Best International Group in the press room during the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ed Sheeran performs on stage at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Press Room - London2/21/2018 - Gorillaz with their award for Best British Group in the press room during the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/21/2018 - Jonas Blue guest attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018BRIT Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - Dua Lipa during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018BRIT Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - Dua Lipa performs on stage during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London2/21/2018 - Troye Sivan attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brits Awards 2018 - Show - London2/21/2018 - Lorde accepts an award for Best International Female Artist over video link during the 2018 BRIT Awards show, held at the O2 Arena, London. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
  • The 2018 BRIT Awards Show – February 21, 2018Brit Awards 2018 - Press Room - London2/21/2018 - Ed Sheeran with his Global Success award in the press room during the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
