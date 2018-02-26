  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; A view of the stadium during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; A view of the stadium during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Korea president Moon Jae-in with Ivanka Trump during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers dance during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Children from Gangwon Province join Sa-ik Jong as the flag is raised during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performs during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Korea president Moon Jae-in with Ivanka Trump during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers in front of the Olympic cauldron during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; The parade of athletes begins during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; The parade of athletes begins during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Canada athletes celebrate during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; United States cross country skier Jessie Diggins bears the United States of America flag during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Arianna Fontana (ITA) during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Figure skaters Evan Bates and Madison Chock during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; The Czech Republic enters the stadium during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Lindsey Vonn during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; View of the athletes parade during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Lindsey Vonn arrives for the parade of athletes during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; United States athletes with their medals during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Olympic mascot Soohorang during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; North and South Korea athletes during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; A projection of the Olympic mascot Soohorang during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Olympic mascots wave during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers in front of the Olympic cauldron during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Women's 30km cross-country mass start classic medalists Marit Bjoergen (NOR) wins gold, Krista Parmakoski (FIN) wins silver, and Stina Nilsson (SWE) wins bronze during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Recording artist CL performs during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Olympic flag is lowered during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers for Beijing 2022 during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers for Beijing 2022 during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers in the Beijing 2022 ceremony during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Ladies' 30km cross country gold medalist Marit Bjoergen (NOR) stands during the medal ceremony during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Pita Taufatofua (TGA), left, and Lindsey Vonn (USA), middle, participate during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; General view of the Olympic cauldron during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Fireworks during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers in front of the Olympic cauldron during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; An overall view during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; An overall view during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; An overall view during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers as fireworks explode during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; K-Pop boy band EXO performs during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers before the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; View of the cauldron during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  •  Next Gallery Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic Games
Categories: Features

More Latest Photos

Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesClosing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games
Best Photos of the 2018 Olympic GamesBest Photos of the 2018 Olympic Games
The 2018 BRIT Awards Show - February 21, 2018The 2018 BRIT Awards Show - February 21, 2018
Portugal. The Man at Cleveland Public Hall Auditorium - February 18, 2018Portugal. The Man at Cleveland Public Hall Auditorium - February 18, 2018
Twin Peaks at Cleveland Public Hall Auditorium - February 18, 2018Twin Peaks at Cleveland Public Hall Auditorium - February 18, 2018
'Game Night' Advance Screening with Jeremiah & Jeff at Cinemark Strongsville'Game Night' Advance Screening with Jeremiah & Jeff at Cinemark Strongsville at South Park Mall - February 15, 2018

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q Cash Code At :30Listen for your chance to win $1,000!
Harvest For Hunger
Register Today!

Listen Live