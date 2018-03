90th Academy Awards Show – March 4, 2018 The 90th Academy Awards - Press Room - Los Angeles 3/4/2018 - Sam Rockwell (Best Supporting Actor), Frances McDormand (Best Actress), Allison Janney (Best Supporting Actress) and Gary Oldman (Best Actor) in the press room at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/EMPICS Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***