1Thing: How Jason Mraz Helps The Environment

Here at Entercom, our 1Thing Sustainability Initiative promotes positive environmental practices and living. We know that if everyone did just 1Thing to improve the environment every day, our world would be a better place to live in for generations to come.

How does our pal Jason Mraz do his part to help the environment? It's pretty simple.

We already know Jason is a great guy ... after he all he did spend his Friday volunteering with us at the Cleveland Food Bank!

Jeremiah sat down with Jason Mraz when he was in town last week and learned all about the 1 Thing he does to help the environment. Listen to the exclusive interview below!

From the website:

A year ago we started our adventure with Jason Mraz to give a second life for his obsolete inventory.

We transformed his old concert tees into new recycled and customizable products for his fans.

This year OrganicSound and Jason Mraz have joined forces again to further their sustainable mission by creating a Recycling Program for Jason’s summer tour across the United States.

When artists finish their tours usually end up with obsolete inventory that has not been sold. Over the past years, Jason has been repurposing this inventory into new things.



One of his new commitments towards sustainability has been the collaboration with OrganicSound to Recycle his obsolete inventory into new garments.



We worked together with Jason and his team in Barcelona, designing the new Tee taking into consideration the characteristics of the raw material from the obsolete garments.



Through and innovative mechanical process, OrganicSound shredded the old tees and turned them into source fiber. Then we merged the fiber with sustainable materials to create the new yarn, which eventually became the new tee.

For more on Jason's Organic Sound, click here.