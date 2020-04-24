Entercom Cleveland, Q104, Star 102, 98.5 WNCX and 92.3 The Fan have teamed up with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in the fight against hunger by starting a Virtual Food Drive! You can help us reach our fundraising goal by donating to our page and sharing with family and friends.

Help Cleveland raise 40,000 meals in 40 hours for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank! Donate here. Our food drive runs from Today through Wednesday at 10 pm.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank works to ensure that everyone in our communities has the nutritious food they need every day. They do this by distributing food to nearly 1,000 local food pantries, hot meal programs, shelters, mobile pantries, programs for the elderly, and other nonprofit agencies. The Food Bank also prepares nutritious meals in their on-site kitchen and assists eligible low income Northeast Ohioans with signing up for the SNAP program.

At a normal monthly distribution, The Greater Cleveland Food Bank serves about 1,000 families, which equals around 3,000-4,000 people when you figure an average family is around 3 people. Since COVID-19 started, the Food Bank has served 14,000 families (43,000 people) at the drive-thru distributions over the course of six distributions, which have been occuring weekly. One-third of those people have not been to a pantry or the food bank before.

Contribute to our 40,000 meals in 40 hours campaign now.

Throughout Northeast Ohio, one in six people are food insecure – meaning they may not know where their next meal will come from. Your support will help alleviate this uncertainty. Every dollar that we raise will help provide four meals for our neighbors in need!