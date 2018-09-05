Line-Up: 31 Nights Of Halloween On Freeform
Boo!
September 5, 2018
Back in May, our friends at Freeform announced an upcoming month-long Halloween event and got us so totally excited for fall.
Since they knew fans (like us) couldn't wait any longer, they gifted us with the wickedly good movie line-up!
We’ve expanded to 31 Nights! Check out the lineup for #31NightsOfHalloween on @FreeformTV.— 31 Nights (@31Nights) September 4, 2018
Get the FULL SCHEDULE here: https://t.co/oY4KV8I0m4 pic.twitter.com/HRlKWyrwtC
Here's a sneak-peek of what's on the list:
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Hocus Pocus
- ParaNorman
- Disney/Pixar's Monsters University
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- The Addams Family
Get the full schedule here.