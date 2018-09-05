Line-Up: 31 Nights Of Halloween On Freeform

Boo!

September 5, 2018
Samantha Severo
Entertainment
Features

Back in May, our friends at Freeform announced an upcoming month-long Halloween event and got us so totally excited for fall.

Since they knew fans (like us) couldn't wait any longer, they gifted us with the wickedly good movie line-up!

Here's a sneak-peek of what's on the list:

  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Hocus Pocus
  • ParaNorman
  • Disney/Pixar's Monsters University
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • The Addams Family

Get the full schedule here

31 nights of halloween
Halloween
freeform