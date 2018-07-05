Ant-Man And The Wasp Is Buzz-Worthy, But Not Your Typical Marvel Flick

Looking to get your super hero action movie fix? Look no further than Ant-Man and The Wasp, in theaters Friday, but don't raise your expectations too high.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, the latest from Marvel Studios, is a boat load of fun, and offers plenty of action, but some of the story can ask for a range of emotions from the audience. That offers some good and just a little bad.

Paul Rudd stars as Ant-Man opposite of the ever-talented Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, whose dynamic together ushers in a welcome change of pace for Marvel Studios. It's not a big, large, end-of-the-world type of movie we're accustomed to from Marvel, but it's fun ... with just the right punch of action.

Not every superhero movie can be grandiose and match the scale of Avengers: Infinity War, so Ant-Man and The Wasp is perfect for your come down from such a big flick.

In this Ant-Man sequel, our adventure is small, but definitely packs as much into two hours as you possibly can get from an ant-sized superhero. Let's call him Iron Man, Jr.!

As mentioned, the dynamic of Ant-Man/Scott Lang is phenomenal with The Wasp/Hope, but there are scenes later in the movie where the incomparable Michael Douglas steps in as Hank Pym. A huge part of the first Ant-Man, Pym commands respect in every scene he steps in, which makes every second of the movie can't miss.

I would recommend acquainting yourself with the first Ant-Man, at the very least to remind yourself of why the quantum realm matters so much. You could even consider that another major character in the film, seeing how much it matters in the main plot of Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Other stand out performances come from the new villain, Ghost, who is ultra-mysterious, a black-market tech dealer, Sonny, and Luis, Ant-Man's buddy who's played by the motor-mouthed Michael Pena, who makes you crack a smile every time he's on the screen.

You can tell that Marvel Studios knew what they were doing with this movie. There's a clear comfort level with the characters and the plot.

With crazy good special effects, some of which are simply amazing, the pace of the movie stays right on track as scenes move flawlessly from action to humor.

Keeping things in *perspective* is important in Ant-Man and The Wasp as well, as Ant-Man shrinks, grows, and shrinks again in the blink of an eye.

If you like the sarcastic, dry humor of Paul Rudd, this movie is for you. If you like the action of a good Marvel movie, this movie is also for you. If you're looking for something, big, serious, and on a blockbuster-level stage, the buzz doesn't quite live up to all the hype.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is another perfect summer movie, with a steady pace, some really funny moments, and just enough action to carry the super hero movie fan into the fall!

Ben At The Box Office rating: 3.5 out of 5 Buckets of popcorn