Ten Things To See At The Newly Renovated Agora Theatre And Ballroom

The historic Agora Theatre and Ballroom down Euclid Ave on the east side of downtown just went through $3 million worth of upgrades and improvements to the iconic venue.

Upgrades to the venue’s interior and exterior include:

1. Restoration of original tiling, plaster, and architectural elements in lobby and throughout including the original Grueby-Faience, art nouveau tile work, circa 1913

2. Resurfacing of the theatre stage and original flooring throughout the venue

3. Installation of 564 new cushioned theatre seats in the theater balcony

4. Installation of HVAC system throughout theater (first time in theater’s history)

5. Improved stage lighting grids, equipment and control panels

6. Upgraded sound system and acoustical treatments throughout theater

7. Upgraded bars with added points of sales for customer convenience

8. Remodeled and modernized guest restrooms

9. Refurbishment of The Agora marquee

10. Six new glass entry doors on Euclid Avenue

With a capacity of 2,000 (Theatre) and 500 (Ballroom), The Agora was founded in 1966 by legendary club operator Henry “Hank” LoConti Sr., who was a driving force in the early rise of rock ‘n’ roll. In the 1970s and 1980s, LoConti gave exposure to hundreds of artists including such icons as Bruce Springsteen, U2, Lou Reed, Patti Smith, The Clash, Duran Duran and ZZ Top among others, and established the Agora’s global reputation as one of the premier music venues in the world.

Upcoming events at the new Agora Theatre include:

Monday, July 23: Fleet Foxes

Tuesday, July 24: Ween

Thursday, July 26: Create Your Summer Tour

Friday, July 27: Highly Suspect

Tuesday, July 31: Greta Van Fleet

Tickets for these and other Agora events are available at agoracleveland.com and at The Agora box office.