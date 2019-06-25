MLB All-Star Game Celebrity Softball Game Details!

Every year during MLB All-Star Week, the city and home stadium hosts a celebrity softball game on the Sunday before the game.

In 2019, the theme will be 'Cleveland vs. The World,' and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the annual game on Tuesday and it includes a mix of actors, musicians and former athletes, including former Indians Jim Thome, Kenny Lofton, Carlos Baerga, Mike Napoli and Travis Hafner.

The teams have yet to be announced, but we've put the players who we think will be on the Cleveland team in bold.

Johnny Bananas – MTV Challenge

Stephanie Beatriz – Actress, Brooklyn 99

Simone Biles – Olympic Gold Medalist

Drew Carey – Comedian

Priah Ferguson – Actress, Stranger Things

Jennie Finch – Softball Olympian

Jamie Foxx – Academy Award-winning actor

Max Greenfield – Actor, New Girl

Travis Kelce – KC Chiefs Tight End

Machine Gun Kelly – Musician/Actor

Allie LaForce – Turner Sports broadcaster

Jerry Lorenzo – Fashion/Sneaker Designer

Anthony Mackie – Actor, Avengers

Stipe Miocic – MMA Fighter

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin – WWE superstar

Dascha Polanco – Actress, Orange is the New Black

Dr. Oz – Television Host

Quincy – Actor, Star

Scott Rogowsky – Comedian & DAZN Host

J.R. Smith – Cleveland Cavalier

Colton Underwood – Former NFLer & TV Personality

Daddy Yankee – Reggaeton recording artist

The softball game is Sunday, July 7 at 5 p.m. at Progressive Field, followed by the All-Star Futures Game.

Though the game is played on Sunday, it will air on Monday night on ESPN following the Home Run Derby.