MLB All-Star Game Parade To Be Held On Tuesday, July 9th

On Tuesday, July 9th, the All-Star red carpet show presented by Chevrolet begins at 12:30 pm on Lakeside Avenue near PLAY BALL PARK between Malls B and C.

All-Star players will ride in Chevy Silverados down Lakeside Avenue and East 9th street before arriving at Progressive Field.

Players and their guests will then walk the red carpert from the corner of Eagle Avenue and East 9th street into Progressive Field.

Fans are also invted to line the red carpet parade through downtown Cleveland!

Here's what makes the parade special for us; Indians legends Jim Thome and Sandy Alomar Jr. were named Grand Marshals of the parade! The two iconic Cleveland players of the 1990s will be at the front of the parade in a Corvette.

There will also be MLB mascots along the route giving away special "All-Star keepsakes."

If you can't make it out to downtown (or are quite frankly too intimidated by the traffic), MLB Network will air the parade at 3 p.m.