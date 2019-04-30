Tony Award Nominations Announced For The 73rd Annual Tony Awards
We need more love for To Kill A Mockingbird!
James Corden will host the 2019 Tony Awards live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 9th, and today, the nominees were announced!
Hadestown had the most nominations with 14 nods this year, followed by Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations with 12 and Tootsie with 11. Check out the full list here.
Best Play
- “Choir Boy”
- “The Ferryman”
- “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”
- “Ink”
- “What the Constitution Means to Me”
Best Musical
- “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”
- “Beetlejuice”
- “Hadestown”
- “The Prom”
- “Tootsie”
Best Revival of a Play
- “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons”
- “The Boys in the Band”
- “Burn This”
- “Torch Song”
- “The Waverly Gallery”
Best Revival of a Musical
- “Kiss Me, Kate”
- “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”
Best Book of a Musical
- “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”
- “Beetlejuice”
- “Hadestown”
- “The Prom”
- “Tootsie”
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- “Be More Chill”
- “Beetlejuice”
- “Hadestown”
- “The Prom”
- “To Kill a Mockingbird”
- “Tootsie”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Paddy Considine, “The Ferryman”
- Bryan Cranston, “Network”
- Jeff Daniels, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
- Adam Driver, “Burn This”
- Jeremy Pope, “Choir Boy”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Annette Bening, “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons”
- Laura Donnelly, “The Ferryman”
- Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”
- Janet McTeer, “Bernhardt/Hamlet”
- Laurie Metcalf, “Hillary and Clinton”
- Heidi Schreck, “What the Constitution Means to Me”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Brooks Ashmanskas, “The Prom”
- Derrick Baskin, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”
- Alex Brightman, “Beetlejuice”
- Damon Daunno, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”
- Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”
- Caitlin Kinnunen, “The Prom”
- Beth Leavel, “The Prom”
- Eva Noblezada, “Hadestown”
- Kelli O’Hara, “Kiss Me, Kate”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Bertie Carvel, “Ink”
- Robin De Jesús, “The Boys in the Band”
- Gideon Glick, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
- Brandon Uranowitz, “Burn This”
- Benjamin Walker, “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Fionnula Flanagan, “The Ferryman”
- Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
- Kristine Nielsen, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”
- Julie White, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”
- Ruth Wilson, “King Lear”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- André De Shields, “Hadestown”
- Andy Grotelueschen, “Tootsie”
- Patrick Page, “Hadestown”
- Jeremy Pope, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”
- Ephraim Sykes, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Lilli Cooper, “Tootsie”
- Amber Gray, “Hadestown”
- Sarah Stiles, “Tootsie”
- Ali Stroker, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”
- Mary Testa, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Miriam Buether, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
- Bunny Christie, “Ink”
- Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”
- Santo Loquasto, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”
- Jan Versweyveld, “Network”
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”
- Peter England, “King Kong”
- Rachel Hauck, “Hadestown”
- Laura Jellinek, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”
- David Korins, “Beetlejuice”
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”
- Toni-Leslie James, “Bernhardt/Hamlet”
- Clint Ramos, “Torch Song”
- Ann Roth, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”
- Ann Roth, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Michael Krass, “Hadestown”
- William Ivey Long, “Beetlejuice”
- William Ivey Long, “Tootsie”
- Bob Mackie, “The Cher Show”
- Paul Tazewell, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Neil Austin, “Ink”
- Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”
- Peter Mumford, “The Ferryman”
- Jennifer Tipton, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
- Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, “Network”
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Kevin Adams, “The Cher Show”
- Howell Binkley, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”
- Bradley King, “Hadestown”
- Peter Mumford, “King Kong”
- Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, “Beetlejuice”
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Adam Cork, “Ink”
- Scott Lehrer, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
- Fitz Patton, “Choir Boy”
- Nick Powell, “The Ferryman”
- Eric Sleichim, “Network”
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Peter Hylenski, “Beetlejuice”
- Peter Hylenski, “King Kong”
- Steve Canyon Kennedy, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”
- Drew Levy, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”
- Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, “Hadestown”
Best Direction of a Play
- Rupert Goold, “Ink”
- Sam Mendes, “The Ferryman”
- Bartlett Sher, “To Kill a Mockingbird”
- Ivo van Hove, “Network””
- George C. Wolfe, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”
Best Direction of a Musical
- Rachel Chavkin, “Hadestown”
- Scott Ellis, “Tootsie”
- Daniel Fish, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”
- Des McAnuff, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”
- Casey Nicholaw, “The Prom”
Best Choreography
- Camille A. Brown, “Choir Boy”
- Warren Carlyle, “Kiss Me, Kate”
- Denis Jones, “Tootsie”
- David Neumann, “Hadestown”
- Sergio Trujillo, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”
Best Orchestrations
- Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, “Hadestown”
- Simon Hale, “Tootsie”
- Larry Hochman, “Kiss Me, Kate”
- Daniel Kluger, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”
- Harold Wheeler, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre
- Rosemary Harris
- Terrence McNally
- Harold Wheeler
Special Tony Awards
- Marin Mazzie
- Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company
- Jason Michael Webb
Regional Theatre Tony Award
- TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
- Palo Alto, CA
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
- Judith Light
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
- Broadway Inspirational Voices - Michael McElroy, Founder
- Peter Entin
- FDNY Engine 54, Ladder 4, Battalion 9
- Joseph Blakely Forbes