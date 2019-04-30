Tony Award Nominations Announced For The 73rd Annual Tony Awards

James Corden will host the 2019 Tony Awards live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 9th, and today, the nominees were announced!

Hadestown had the most nominations with 14 nods this year, followed by Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations with 12 and Tootsie with 11. Check out the full list here.

Best Play

“Choir Boy”

“The Ferryman”

“Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

“Ink”

“What the Constitution Means to Me”

Best Musical

“Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”

“Beetlejuice”

“Hadestown”

“The Prom”

“Tootsie”

Best Revival of a Play

“Arthur Miller’s All My Sons”

“The Boys in the Band”

“Burn This”

“Torch Song”

“The Waverly Gallery”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Kiss Me, Kate”

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Best Book of a Musical

“Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”

“Beetlejuice”

“Hadestown”

“The Prom”

“Tootsie”

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

“Be More Chill”

“Beetlejuice”

“Hadestown”

“The Prom”

“To Kill a Mockingbird”

“Tootsie”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Paddy Considine, “The Ferryman”

Bryan Cranston, “Network”

Jeff Daniels, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Adam Driver, “Burn This”

Jeremy Pope, “Choir Boy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Annette Bening, “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons”

Laura Donnelly, “The Ferryman”

Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”

Janet McTeer, “Bernhardt/Hamlet”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hillary and Clinton”

Heidi Schreck, “What the Constitution Means to Me”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, “The Prom”

Derrick Baskin, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Alex Brightman, “Beetlejuice”

Damon Daunno, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”

Caitlin Kinnunen, “The Prom”

Beth Leavel, “The Prom”

Eva Noblezada, “Hadestown”

Kelli O’Hara, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Bertie Carvel, “Ink”

Robin De Jesús, “The Boys in the Band”

Gideon Glick, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Burn This”

Benjamin Walker, “Arthur Miller’s All My Sons”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Fionnula Flanagan, “The Ferryman”

Celia Keenan-Bolger, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Kristine Nielsen, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Julie White, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Ruth Wilson, “King Lear”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

André De Shields, “Hadestown”

Andy Grotelueschen, “Tootsie”

Patrick Page, “Hadestown”

Jeremy Pope, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Ephraim Sykes, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Lilli Cooper, “Tootsie”

Amber Gray, “Hadestown”

Sarah Stiles, “Tootsie”

Ali Stroker, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Mary Testa, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Bunny Christie, “Ink”

Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”

Santo Loquasto, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Jan Versweyveld, “Network”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Peter England, “King Kong”

Rachel Hauck, “Hadestown”

Laura Jellinek, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

David Korins, “Beetlejuice”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Rob Howell, “The Ferryman”

Toni-Leslie James, “Bernhardt/Hamlet”

Clint Ramos, “Torch Song”

Ann Roth, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Ann Roth, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Michael Krass, “Hadestown”

William Ivey Long, “Beetlejuice”

William Ivey Long, “Tootsie”

Bob Mackie, “The Cher Show”

Paul Tazewell, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, “Ink”

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Peter Mumford, “The Ferryman”

Jennifer Tipton, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, “Network”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, “The Cher Show”

Howell Binkley, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Bradley King, “Hadestown”

Peter Mumford, “King Kong”

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, “Beetlejuice”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, “Ink”

Scott Lehrer, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Fitz Patton, “Choir Boy”

Nick Powell, “The Ferryman”

Eric Sleichim, “Network”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski, “Beetlejuice”

Peter Hylenski, “King Kong”

Steve Canyon Kennedy, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Drew Levy, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, “Hadestown”

Best Direction of a Play

Rupert Goold, “Ink”

Sam Mendes, “The Ferryman”

Bartlett Sher, “To Kill a Mockingbird”

Ivo van Hove, “Network””

George C. Wolfe, “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus”

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin, “Hadestown”

Scott Ellis, “Tootsie”

Daniel Fish, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Des McAnuff, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Casey Nicholaw, “The Prom”

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown, “Choir Boy”

Warren Carlyle, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Denis Jones, “Tootsie”

David Neumann, “Hadestown”

Sergio Trujillo, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Best Orchestrations

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, “Hadestown”

Simon Hale, “Tootsie”

Larry Hochman, “Kiss Me, Kate”

Daniel Kluger, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!”

Harold Wheeler, “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

Rosemary Harris

Terrence McNally

Harold Wheeler

Special Tony Awards

Marin Mazzie

Sonny Tilders and Creature Technology Company

Jason Michael Webb

Regional Theatre Tony Award

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Palo Alto, CA

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Judith Light

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre