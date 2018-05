There's no denying X Ambassadors are one of the most talented bands we've heard in years, and now we're lucky enough to see them again at LaureLive 2018!

Get your LaureLive tickets here.

To demonstrate just how good these alt rockers from Ithaca, NY are, we've compiled our favorites that they're sure to play at Cleveland's premier music festival.

Video of X Ambassadors - Renegades (Lyric Video)

Video of X Ambassadors - Unsteady

Video of X Ambassadors - Renegades (Official Video)

Video of X Ambassadors, Jamie N Commons - Jungle